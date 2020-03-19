Elysian Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $528,709.00 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Elysian has a total market cap of $38,986.82 and approximately $528,709.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Elysian has traded up 35.5% against the US dollar. One Elysian token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, CoinExchange and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.59 or 0.02502527 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00197324 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00038563 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00036320 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 65.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Elysian Token Profile

Elysian launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely.

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Liquid, Hotbit, BitForex, CoinExchange, IDEX, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

