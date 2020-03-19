Embraer (ERJ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:ERJ opened at $6.89 on Thursday. Embraer has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.31. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.06.

ERJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Embraer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

