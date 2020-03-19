Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,104 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49,900 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Emcor Group worth $43,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Emcor Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,477,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,400,000 after acquiring an additional 62,191 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Emcor Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 619,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Emcor Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 238,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Emcor Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Emcor Group by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 184,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,899,000 after purchasing an additional 40,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Emcor Group stock opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.02. Emcor Group Inc has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $93.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.27.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Emcor Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

In related news, Director John W. Altmeyer acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.52 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

