Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EDV. Pi Financial set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$34.50 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.00.

EDV traded up C$2.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$23.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.89. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of C$15.68 and a 1-year high of C$29.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.78.

In related news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.71, for a total transaction of C$373,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,197,778.93.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

