Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) PT Lowered to C$2.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.80 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$2.90 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Monday, February 24th.

EDR stock traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,893. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of C$1.30 and a 52 week high of C$4.26. The stock has a market cap of $250.97 million and a PE ratio of -5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.90.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

