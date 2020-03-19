ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NDRA opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.61. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NDRA. ValuEngine cut ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding.

