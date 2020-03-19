Enerflex (TSE:EFX) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at CIBC

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its price target dropped by research analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EFX. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$15.50 to C$10.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. AltaCorp Capital dropped their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$18.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of EFX traded up C$0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.40. 551,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,617. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.90. The company has a market cap of $486.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34. Enerflex has a 1-year low of C$4.18 and a 1-year high of C$20.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.05.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, and refrigeration and waste gas systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

