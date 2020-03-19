Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Incline Global Management LLC

Incline Global Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,315 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer LP Unit comprises approximately 0.7% of Incline Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 52.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ET. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer LP Unit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.91.

In related news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren acquired 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $42,560,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 46,528,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,062,995.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marshall S. Mccrea III bought 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $193,764.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,714,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,868,519.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,194,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,313,277 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,111,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,913,688. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.50. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $15.86.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is presently 84.14%.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.