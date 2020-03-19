Enerplus Corp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Enerplus in a research note issued on Monday, March 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on ERF. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Shares of ERF opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $9.73.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $247.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 69,660 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Enerplus by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,593 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 15,222 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Enerplus by 657.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 78,168 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 67,845 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Enerplus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enerplus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.39%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.