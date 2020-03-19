ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €10.75 Price Target at UBS Group

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been assigned a €10.75 ($12.50) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 60.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays set a €9.30 ($10.81) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.75 ($17.15) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €12.29 ($14.29).

ETR ENI traded down €0.14 ($0.16) during trading on Thursday, hitting €6.69 ($7.78). 77,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 167.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of €13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.98. ENI has a 12-month low of €8.22 ($9.56) and a 12-month high of €16.02 ($18.63).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

