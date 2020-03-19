Enigma (ENG) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 27.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Enigma has a total market cap of $8.50 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. One Enigma token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001885 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, AirSwap, OKEx and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.16 or 0.01064240 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00047364 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000122 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000056 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 61.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co.

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Binance, AirSwap, Huobi, Hotbit, GOPAX, Liqui, Tidex, HitBTC, Upbit, Mercatox, ABCC, Bittrex and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

