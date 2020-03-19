Enquest (ENQUF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Enquest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 26th.

Enquest stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25. Enquest has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.35.

Several equities analysts have commented on ENQUF shares. Barclays raised shares of Enquest from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Enquest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Enquest from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Enquest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.25.

About Enquest

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates through two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

