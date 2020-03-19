Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by NWQ Investment Management Company LLC

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 276,594 shares during the quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC owned about 0.21% of Entegris worth $14,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the third quarter worth $42,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 372.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period.

Get Entegris alerts:

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $747,661.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,742.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.03. 8,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,269. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.92. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.53. Entegris Inc has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $59.05.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $427.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Entegris Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.