Entera Bio (ENTX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 26th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ENTX opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Entera Bio has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56. The company has a market cap of $24.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.72.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism.

