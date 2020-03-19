EnterCoin (ENTRC) Price Hits $0.0037 on Exchanges

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One EnterCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges including Instant Bitex and Crex24. EnterCoin has a market capitalization of $11,721.76 and $28.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00054348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000649 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 64.7% against the dollar and now trades at $335.29 or 0.05384930 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00067659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00039050 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016031 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00014897 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003861 BTC.

EnterCoin Profile

EnterCoin is a token. It launched on October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,190,129 tokens. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net.

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

EnterCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

