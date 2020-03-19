Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,772 Shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Cyberark Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CYBR shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. First Analysis downgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $72.78 on Thursday. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $148.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.58 and a 200-day moving average of $114.77.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.53%. Cyberark Software’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

