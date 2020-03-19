Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,015 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,733 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on NTB shares. ValuEngine lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NYSE:NTB opened at $17.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.30. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

