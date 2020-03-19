Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,283 Shares of Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Standex Int’l worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SXI. S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standex Int’l by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Standex Int’l by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Standex Int’l by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standex Int’l by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standex Int’l by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SXI. TheStreet cut Standex Int’l from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standex Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $38.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.46. Standex Int’l Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $81.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.98 million. Standex Int’l had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Standex Int’l Corp. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Standex Int’l’s payout ratio is 21.84%.

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

