Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 58,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FCOM opened at $26.95 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $38.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.84.

