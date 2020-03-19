Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Energizer worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENR. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Energizer during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Energizer by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Energizer by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Energizer by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John J. Drabik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $103,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,505.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Energizer from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Energizer from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.46.

NYSE ENR opened at $33.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.21. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $31.59 and a 52-week high of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.36, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.14). Energizer had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

