Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Trimble by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Trimble during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $1,374,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,300.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $500,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,011.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,938 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,430. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $21.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.14. Trimble Inc has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $46.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $826.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TRMB. Zacks Investment Research cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Trimble from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Craig Hallum upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.