Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of ProShares Ultra Technology worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROM. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ROM opened at $94.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.84. ProShares Ultra Technology has a 12 month low of $84.00 and a 12 month high of $198.87.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

