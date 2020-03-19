Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,874 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in Nomad Foods by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,179,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,868 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,711,000 after purchasing an additional 729,003 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,282,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,535,000 after purchasing an additional 175,499 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 656,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,338,000 after purchasing an additional 117,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 641,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,351,000 after purchasing an additional 246,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $15.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $23.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.28.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.95 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

