Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,338 Shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,338 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 620.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $27.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.84. Planet Fitness Inc has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $191.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dorvin D. Lively bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $907,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,831. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Jeffrey Miller bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.18 per share, for a total transaction of $106,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at $403,104.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,710. Company insiders own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.54.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

