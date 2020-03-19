Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,616 Shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,616 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Cheesecake Factory worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at $236,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.36. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The company has a market capitalization of $841.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $694.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is 55.17%.

CAKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.07.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

