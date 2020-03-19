Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENV shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from to in a report on Friday, March 13th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 21st.

In other Envestnet news, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total value of $1,080,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 60,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,487.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $669,409.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,038,359.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,744 shares of company stock worth $10,459,755. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Envestnet by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Envestnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $55.85 on Thursday. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $87.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $239.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.68 million. On average, analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

