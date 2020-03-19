Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Shares Bought by Spyglass Capital Management LLC

Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,088 shares during the period. Envestnet comprises about 2.1% of Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Spyglass Capital Management LLC owned 0.45% of Envestnet worth $16,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENV. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Envestnet by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Shares of ENV stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.75. 486,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,778. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.43 and a beta of 1.68. Envestnet Inc has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $87.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $239.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.68 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Envestnet Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $669,409.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,038,359.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total value of $1,080,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 60,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,487.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 144,744 shares of company stock worth $10,459,755. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Envestnet from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Compass Point cut Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson cut their price target on Envestnet from to in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.