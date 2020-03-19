Envion Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges (EVN)

Envion (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Envion has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Envion has a total market cap of $19.40 million and $656.00 worth of Envion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Envion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002655 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017465 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.84 or 0.02211979 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00197870 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00038941 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00038062 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 83.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Envion

Envion launched on December 1st, 2017. Envion’s total supply is 127,425,494 tokens. The official website for Envion is www.envion.org. Envion’s official Twitter account is @envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Envion Token Trading

Envion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Token Store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Envion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Envion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Envion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

