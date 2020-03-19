EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,477 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,093 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $14,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 20,652 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,491 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG opened at $29.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.27. EOG Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $107.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.81.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.