EOS Price Hits $2.22 (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 15% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $2.22 or 0.00037207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, TOPBTC, Poloniex and Cryptomate. Over the last week, EOS has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. EOS has a market cap of $2.05 billion and approximately $3.14 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000180 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,017,741,656 coins and its circulating supply is 921,041,644 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, ChaoEX, CoinBene, OpenLedger DEX, BtcTrade.im, Exrates, OTCBTC, CoinEx, Livecoin, HitBTC, RightBTC, WazirX, C2CX, CoinExchange, Tidebit, BitFlip, Tidex, Cryptopia, CoinTiger, LBank, Kraken, YoBit, OEX, Hotbit, DOBI trade, QBTC, Cryptomate, Coinsuper, ZB.COM, Poloniex, Coinone, Fatbtc, Upbit, Rfinex, Bitfinex, BitMart, Exmo, Coindeal, Kucoin, Koinex, OKEx, Ovis, DragonEX, Bit-Z, CPDAX, Mercatox, Coinrail, Bithumb, ABCC, Instant Bitex, Kuna, IDCM, Neraex, COSS, Bilaxy, Liqui, Bibox, BCEX, Huobi, Binance, Zebpay, IDAX, Coinbe, TOPBTC, BigONE, Gate.io, DigiFinex, Cobinhood, GOPAX, Bitbns and EXX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

