ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 73.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,408 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,325 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.28% of ePlus worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLUS. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ePlus by 636.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ePlus during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ePlus by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ePlus during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ePlus by 326.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLUS shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sidoti raised shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ePlus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

ePlus stock opened at $45.41 on Thursday. ePlus Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.98 and a 52-week high of $99.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.93 and a 200-day moving average of $80.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $428.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.40 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.97%. On average, research analysts expect that ePlus Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ePlus news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $119,032.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,748,032.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric D. Hovde acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.72 per share, with a total value of $56,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,250.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,639 shares of company stock valued at $327,634. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

