EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,585,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,830 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.25% of EQM Midstream Partners worth $77,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in EQM Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 96,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. 37.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQM opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. EQM Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $47.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.16.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $425.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EQM Midstream Partners LP will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

About EQM Midstream Partners

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

