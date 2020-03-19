EQT’s (EQT) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

EQT (NYSE:EQT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cfra cut their price objective on EQT from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on EQT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. MKM Partners upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

NYSE:EQT opened at $8.69 on Thursday. EQT has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.98.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). EQT had a negative net margin of 27.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 932.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

