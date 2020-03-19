Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$61.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$142.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EQB. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$129.00 to C$120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of EQB traded down C$1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$55.02. 78,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,856. Equitable Group has a 12-month low of C$52.14 and a 12-month high of C$121.87. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$96.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$105.49.

In other news, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.00, for a total value of C$113,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$242,385. Also, Director Daniel Lee Dickinson sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.00, for a total value of C$231,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$73,902. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,542 shares of company stock valued at $387,102.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

