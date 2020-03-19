Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a report released on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.51. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.61 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.23 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.27.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $56.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.78. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 21.52%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $258,107.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,029.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,394,206 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,274,323,000 after purchasing an additional 294,513 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,828,963 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $579,591,000 after purchasing an additional 841,766 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,217,151 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $486,980,000 after purchasing an additional 287,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,683,669 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after purchasing an additional 397,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 810.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,511 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $386,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,456 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

