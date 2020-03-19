Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Shotspotter Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shotspotter in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Shotspotter from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Shotspotter from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI opened at $23.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $281.39 million, a P/E ratio of 159.60, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.71. Shotspotter has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.10.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Shotspotter had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Shotspotter news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $38,885.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,492.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $55,438.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,432 shares of company stock worth $111,183. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSTI. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 695.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Shotspotter during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Shotspotter during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Shotspotter during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shotspotter during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

