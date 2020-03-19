Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for KushCo Holdings Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KSHB)

KushCo Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:KSHB) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KushCo in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KushCo’s FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get KushCo alerts:

KSHB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of KushCo from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of KushCo from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of KushCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KushCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

Shares of KSHB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,522,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,315. KushCo has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $6.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78. The company has a market cap of $38.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $34.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.73 million. KushCo had a negative net margin of 27.47% and a negative return on equity of 32.98%.

About KushCo

KushCo Holdings, Inc primarily engages in the wholesale distribution of packaging supplies in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pop-top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; and polystyrene, silicone-lined polystyrene or glass containers.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for KushCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KushCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.