Equities Analysts Set Expectations for J & J Snack Foods Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report issued on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

JJSF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CL King began coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.50.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $115.45 on Thursday. J & J Snack Foods has a 1-year low of $108.16 and a 1-year high of $196.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.47 and a 200 day moving average of $181.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.30.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.15 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 11.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,440,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 195.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,630,000 after purchasing an additional 53,808 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after buying an additional 24,008 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 422.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after buying an additional 21,845 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $3,366,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

