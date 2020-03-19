Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 19th (AAL, ABBN, AIR, AIXA, ALO, ANTO, BHP, BKG, BOSS, BOY)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, March 19th:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 18.50 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 23 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €132.00 ($153.49) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) was given a €8.00 ($9.30) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €48.00 ($55.81) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 750 ($9.87). Jefferies Financial Group Inc currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 6,315 ($83.07) to GBX 5,779 ($76.02). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €45.00 ($52.33) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 740 ($9.73). UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 1,030 ($13.55) to GBX 700 ($9.21). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Continental (ETR:CON) was given a €62.00 ($72.09) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 637 ($8.38) to GBX 606 ($7.97). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €10.60 ($12.33) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Elementis (LON:ELM) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 75 ($0.99). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €12.00 ($13.95) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) was given a €47.00 ($54.65) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €43.00 ($50.00) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 175 ($2.30). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hays (LON:HAS) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 105 ($1.38). Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,210 ($15.92). The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €2.30 ($2.67) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 350 ($4.60). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €63.00 ($73.26) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €76.00 ($88.37) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) was given a €45.00 ($52.33) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 168 ($2.21) to GBX 96 ($1.26). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) was given a €130.00 ($151.16) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €48.50 ($56.40) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €38.00 ($44.19) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 300 ($3.95). They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 626 ($8.23) to GBX 576 ($7.58). Jefferies Financial Group Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 4,007 ($52.71) to GBX 3,531 ($46.45). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rational (FRA:RAA) was given a €460.00 ($534.88) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 981 ($12.90) to GBX 809 ($10.64). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €121.00 ($140.70) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 4,700 ($61.83) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 90 ($1.18). The firm currently has a sector performer rating on the stock.

RWE (FRA:RWE) was given a €25.00 ($29.07) target price by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Siemens (FRA:SIE) was given a €110.00 ($127.91) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Siemens (FRA:SIE) was given a €117.00 ($136.05) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) was given a €97.00 ($112.79) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) was given a €90.00 ($104.65) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) was given a €12.50 ($14.53) target price by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) was given a SEK 113 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

