Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 19th (ABDP, BP, BT.A, COA, IMI, MGAM, MRO, NRR, PNN, RDSA)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, March 19th:

Ab Dynamics (LON:ABDP) had its target price lowered by Liberum Capital from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Ab Dynamics PLC alerts:

BP (LON:BP) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 380 ($5.00). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 275 ($3.62). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Coats Group (LON:COA) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IMI (LON:IMI) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15). They currently have a sector performer rating on the stock.

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 250 ($3.29). The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 220 ($2.89). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) had its target price lowered by Liberum Capital from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 195 ($2.57). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pennon Group (LON:PNN) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79). Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ramsdens (LON:RFX) had its target price cut by Liberum Capital from GBX 253 ($3.33) to GBX 180 ($2.37). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 265 ($3.49). Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector performer rating on the stock.

Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) had its target price cut by Liberum Capital from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 40 ($0.53). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TT Electronics (LON:TTG) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 240 ($3.16). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 480 ($6.31). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68). The firm currently has a top pick rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Ab Dynamics PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ab Dynamics PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.