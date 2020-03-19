Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 19th (AGCO, ALSN, ASLN, BILI, CAMP, CMI, COK, DE, DOMO, FB)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, March 19th:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its target price reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $70.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price target lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $54.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) had its price target trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $7.75 to $5.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $200.00 to $175.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cancom (ETR:COK) was given a €61.00 ($70.93) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $208.00 to $182.00. Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was given a $235.00 target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) had its target price lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $16.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) had its target price reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $14.75 to $7.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target cut by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $113.00 to $105.00. Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) had its target price cut by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $26.00 to $10.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) was given a €43.00 ($50.00) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its target price trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $60.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €82.00 ($95.35) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €245.00 ($284.88) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its target price lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $301.00 to $250.00. Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) was given a €98.00 ($113.95) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price cut by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $103.00 to $75.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) was given a €30.00 ($34.88) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) was given a €23.00 ($26.74) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $85.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) had its price target lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $6.75 to $6.00. Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €4.40 ($5.12) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its target price reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $22.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its target price reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $53.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target cut by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $200.00 to $135.00. Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its target price trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $172.00 to $140.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its target price cut by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $95.00 to $70.00. Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) was given a €22.00 ($25.58) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

