Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 19th (ALGN, BRKS, CAE, COHU, CSOD, DOMO, EL, FGEN, FIVE, FND)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, March 19th:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $220.00 to $165.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $54.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank AG from $27.00 to $21.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $70.00 to $61.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc from $28.00 to $24.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank AG from $218.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc from $65.00 to $51.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank AG from $136.00 to $99.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $63.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $32.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Forterra (LON:FORT) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 416 ($5.47) to GBX 313 ($4.12). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc from $46.00 to $33.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $24.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $32.00 to $12.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $53.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG from $80.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $32.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $27.00 to $11.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $7.00 to $3.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Nanometrics (NYSE:ONTO) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $45.00 to $31.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $50.00 to $43.50. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RPC (NYSE:RES) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $7.00 to $3.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $147.00 to $125.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc from $71.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $85.00 to $65.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $54.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank AG from $51.00 to $28.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $50.00 to $41.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WH Smith (LON:SMWH) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc from GBX 2,570 ($33.81) to GBX 770 ($10.13). Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $710.00 to $425.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc from $46.00 to $34.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $165.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

