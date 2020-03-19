Escape Hunt (LON:ESC) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

Escape Hunt (LON:ESC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Escape Hunt in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

ESC stock opened at GBX 3.25 ($0.04) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $929,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 12.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 24.56. Escape Hunt has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9.65 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 67 ($0.88). The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.98.

Escape Hunt Company Profile

Escape Hunt plc engages in escape game business worldwide. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches, as well as offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

