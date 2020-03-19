Essentia Achieves Market Capitalization of $162,930.64 (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Essentia has a total market cap of $162,930.64 and approximately $16,024.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Essentia has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One Essentia token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, CoinBene, IDEX and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00053925 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000636 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.44 or 0.04273049 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00067985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00039172 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006601 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00015474 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016183 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003807 BTC.

About Essentia

ESS is a token. It launched on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,941,362 tokens. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BitForex, IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

