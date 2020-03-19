Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Shares Acquired by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Essex Property Trust worth $11,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,488,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,803,505,000 after purchasing an additional 44,268 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,160,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,005,000 after purchasing an additional 243,451 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,122,000 after purchasing an additional 26,959 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 762,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,324,000 after purchasing an additional 75,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 358,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,966,000 after purchasing an additional 28,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,838 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.92, for a total transaction of $879,552.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 13,068 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total transaction of $4,180,453.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,177 shares in the company, valued at $17,651,122.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,284 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,837. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $206.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $201.25 and a 52 week high of $334.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $303.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.40.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.65 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 58.30%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESS. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $320.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.64.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.