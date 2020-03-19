Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Position Lifted by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 79,464.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 648,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647,632 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.18% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $133,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,106,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,368,000 after acquiring an additional 44,119 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,737,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,687 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,222,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,022,000 after purchasing an additional 28,895 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,067,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,368 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 972,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,933,000 after purchasing an additional 20,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.48. 2,490,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,964,431. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.42. The company has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.69.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

EL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.39.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

