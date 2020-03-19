Ethereum Classic Trading Up 8.3% This Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $4.96 or 0.00082972 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsuper, BtcTrade.im, Koineks and Coinut. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $576.49 million and approximately $1.53 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.37 or 0.02199254 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Gate.io, BTC Markets, Bitfinex, Cryptomate, Bitsane, Bittrex, LBank, BTC Trade UA, CPDAX, YoBit, Liquid, Kucoin, Exmo, FCoin, Bithumb, Coinsuper, QBTC, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, HBUS, Coinut, OKEx, Poloniex, Kraken, CoinBene, Coinroom, Bitbns, Coinnest, ZB.COM, ABCC, CoinEx, RightBTC, Ovis, Bit-Z, Korbit, C-CEX, Crex24, EXX, Koineks, BitForex, Binance, Coinhub, Coinone, OKCoin International, Indodax, Instant Bitex, CoinTiger, BtcTrade.im, LiteBit.eu, Bibox, Coinbase Pro, BigONE, ChaoEX, Upbit, Huobi, CoinEgg, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, C2CX, BCEX, HitBTC and Gatehub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

