Etherparty Trading Up 19.6% Over Last 7 Days (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Etherparty token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including ACX, Binance, HitBTC and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. Etherparty has a market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $62,069.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.39 or 0.02506846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00198384 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00038654 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00036505 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 70.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Etherparty Token Profile

Etherparty was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com.

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, HitBTC and ACX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

