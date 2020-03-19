E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Stock Position Decreased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,278 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of E*TRADE Financial worth $17,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETFC. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,615,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,319,000 after purchasing an additional 693,350 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $93,989.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,423.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $1,453,192.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,264.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETFC traded up $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $30.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,358,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,676,648. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $57.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.97.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.06 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.90%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ETFC shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Compass Point downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

E*TRADE Financial Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.