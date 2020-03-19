EUNO (EUNO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,690.00

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. EUNO has a market capitalization of $104,987.45 and approximately $4,690.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EUNO alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000662 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00001382 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000223 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 35,851,062 coins and its circulating supply is 32,886,355 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.